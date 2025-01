什么是MoonRabbits (MRB)

MoonRabbits (MRB) is a community-driven meme coin built on the TON blockchain. Designed to engage users through gamified interactions, MRB allows participants to earn tokens by completing missions in mini-apps. The project aims to enhance community involvement within the TON ecosystem while leveraging the blockchain's scalability and efficiency. MRB incorporates a deflationary tokenomics model, encouraging long-term holding and fostering a sustainable ecosystem. Initial adoption strategies included airdrops to TON-based holders, such as DOGS and Goats, to promote broader participation and integration within the TON network. MoonRabbits also envisions expanding its use cases through partnerships and collaborations, focusing on combining entertainment, utility, and community growth in a decentralized framework.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所,受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用!

MoonRabbits (MRB) 资源 官网