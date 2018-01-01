Mooner（MNR）代币经济学
Mooner（MNR）信息
"Mooner is a Mobile App that seeks to “Empower Everyone To Be Self Employed.”
The idea for Mooner was born some years ago but was hiding on the shelves collecting dust for a few years before we embarked to bring it back to life. We did so in 2018 and worked tirelessly around a new concept of allowing anyone to make that extra buck if they are able to do so. And with the emergence of Covid-19, it was a priority that we came up with a platform that anyone can leverage upon to make that extra dollar.
Mooner is a location- based service application that enables people to provide services that they can render at prices they feel comfortable with. It’s not based on a rate card system and Service Providers & Service Seekers negotiate their own prices. A utility token will be used for all transactions on the application. MNR Token, A BEP 20 token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Will be used to transact the booked service and a record of it will be available on the Blockchain Ledger, Bsc Scan. Mooner is a location- based service application that enables people to provide services that they can render at prices they feel comfortable with. It’s not based on a rate card system and Service Providers & Service Seekers negotiate their own prices."
Mooner（MNR）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Mooner（MNR）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Mooner（MNR）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Mooner（MNR）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 MNR 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
MNR 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 MNR 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 MNR 代币的实时价格吧！
MNR 价格预测
想知道 MNR 的未来走势吗？我们的 MNR 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
为什么选择 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。