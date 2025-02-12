Mooner 价格 (MNR)
今天 Mooner (MNR) 的实时价格为 0.00167835 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。MNR 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Mooner 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 0.00 USD
- Mooner 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MNR兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MNR 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Mooner 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Mooner 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0001482531。
在过去60天内，Mooner 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000104144。
在过去90天内，Mooner 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0000367953286487477。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ +0.0001482531
|+8.83%
|60天
|$ -0.0000104144
|-0.62%
|90天
|$ +0.0000367953286487477
|+2.24%
Mooner 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-2.19%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
"Mooner is a Mobile App that seeks to “Empower Everyone To Be Self Employed.” The idea for Mooner was born some years ago but was hiding on the shelves collecting dust for a few years before we embarked to bring it back to life. We did so in 2018 and worked tirelessly around a new concept of allowing anyone to make that extra buck if they are able to do so. And with the emergence of Covid-19, it was a priority that we came up with a platform that anyone can leverage upon to make that extra dollar. Mooner is a location- based service application that enables people to provide services that they can render at prices they feel comfortable with. It’s not based on a rate card system and Service Providers & Service Seekers negotiate their own prices. A utility token will be used for all transactions on the application. MNR Token, A BEP 20 token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Will be used to transact the booked service and a record of it will be available on the Blockchain Ledger, Bsc Scan. Mooner is a location- based service application that enables people to provide services that they can render at prices they feel comfortable with. It’s not based on a rate card system and Service Providers & Service Seekers negotiate their own prices."
