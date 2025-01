什么是Monster Galaxy (GGM)

MONSTER GALAXY *P2E* follows the Collect, Play and Earn concept. In this game mode, which centers on an open economy, players receive key benefits and, in turn, enrich the game world through their participation in it. Galaxy Gems ($GGM) sit at the core of the MONSTER GALAXY P2E gaming ecosystem. Players can earn these in-game tokens by completing quests as well as battling monsters and fellow players. Once earned, GGM tokens can be used to purchase starseeds, refill in-game energy, and obtain additional MOGA slots. Players also have the option of trading or staking their earned GGM tokens.

Monster Galaxy (GGM) 资源 官网