什么是MonkeyCoin (MKC)

About Monkey Empire: Monkey Empire, a free Mobile MMO Strategy game on Arbitrum, where players nurture monkeys to build an Empire, gather resources, advance technologically, assemble armies, and raid other cities to dominate. What makes it special? - Build, train troops, and raid for crypto. - Powered by Unreal Engine 5. - Implements AAA industry standards with a token-centric economy. - Available on mobile and app stores. - Expansive World Map for scalable gameplay. Token utility : Users can use MonkeyCoin tokens to: • Upgrade buildings cheaper and/or faster • produce troops cheaper and/or faster • attack faster • buy in-game items (boosters, extra builders, shields…) • buy more resources • Participate to Premium features inside Special Events • MKC used for highest tiers units and building production

MonkeyCoin (MKC) 资源 白皮书 官网