什么是Monkey Peepo (BANANAS)

Monkey Peepo is a memecoin centered on the $BANANAS token, crafted to boost engagement through community incentives. The project emphasizes interactive and fun activities that reward participation, leveraging the appeal of digital collectibles and challenges to enhance user involvement. While staking is not (currently) part of the offering, it may be introduced at a later point in time. The focus remains on creating value and excitement through active community participation.

Monkey Peepo (BANANAS) 资源 官网