Monkex 价格 (MONKEX)
今天 Monkex (MONKEX) 的实时价格为 0.01605814 USD。目前其市值为 $ 95.17K USD。MONKEX 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Monkex 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 314.81 USD
- Monkex 当天价格变化为 +0.82%
- 其循环供应量为 5.93M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MONKEX兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MONKEX 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Monkex 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00013093。
在过去30天内，Monkex 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0015355580。
在过去60天内，Monkex 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0032151238。
在过去90天内，Monkex 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00013093
|+0.82%
|30天
|$ -0.0015355580
|-9.56%
|60天
|$ +0.0032151238
|+20.02%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Monkex 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
+0.82%
-3.47%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Basically we opened a digital coffee shop club, where you can even order your digital coffee or your favourite drink, hang out and have fun around while enjoying our amazing community and our little Metis HUB that we are already having on our Discord. We have really fancy Monkeys NFT collection and already our own community governance token with deflationary tokenomics. What we are really doing here on Andromeda network is we are building community behind digital coffee shop club. Project is developed 100% by Metisians, Metis community members and real O.G’s those been around during all bear market and supporting Metis all the time. Monkex is community based project on Metis Andromeda network. Monkex Coffee Shop Club collection of 5000 NFT and deflationary community governance tokens. We mixed Punks and Apes from Ethereum and result is fabulous. Monkeys with X on the best layer 2 solution — Metis. NFT collection made from 5000 unique collectible web 3 avatars. Pixelized to Andromeda network with ERC721 standard and 2735 Monkex’s were airdropped to every Metis NFT holder. All the rest were available to mint for free by anyone with Metis wallet and some tokens for gas fees. Now they are only available on secondary marketplaces like TofuNFT and NFT Apparel. Every Monkex is unique and have their own rank and different rarity, you can always check rarity on Metis NFT rarity and analysis tools — MetisRarity.com
|1 MONKEX 兑换 AUD
A$0.0258536054
|1 MONKEX 兑换 GBP
￡0.012846512
|1 MONKEX 兑换 EUR
€0.0155763958
|1 MONKEX 兑换 USD
$0.01605814
