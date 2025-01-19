什么是Monat Money (MONAT)

🚀 Developed by the 414 wallet, Monat Money is the game-changer you've been waiting for in the crypto world! With a commitment to transparency, 414 renounced the contract, putting the power back in the hands of the community. 🌐 Monat Money, similar to its sibling project ATROPA, is here to redefine the crypto landscape. Monats small token supply and an array of liquidity pairs, including wBTC and Teddy Bear, create an ecosystem that's designed for success. 💡 But here's the real innovation: Monat Money's mission is to help wBTC achieve its true potential by pegging it to the real Bitcoin price.

Monat Money (MONAT) 资源 官网