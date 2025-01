什么是MODA DAO (MODA)

MODA DAO is a decentralised technology network and community. Designed for the metaverse and the play-to-earn era, MODA is dedicated to the adoption of Web3 in the music industry via NFTs, micro-licensing, DAO governance and DeFi. Entertainment, contractual and financial value can now be exchanged in one digital unit; the NFT. Data from streaming services and social media had made music an attractive investment vehicle for the wealthiest in the world. Now, MODA DAO removes those middlemen to increase value between creators and fans in ways never seen before. MODA is being established as a not-for-profit foundation (with a tokenised value structure) for the sole purpose of pushing Web3 music forwards and establishing a more sustainable future for audio creators.

MODA DAO (MODA) 资源 官网