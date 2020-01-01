Mobster（MOB）代币经济学
Mobster（MOB）信息
Mobster is a meme/defi/nft Token build on Binance Smart Chain Platform that flawlessly blends the iconic fashion of the 70's with contemporary allure, creating a token with an air of power and success. Standing out from ordinary meme coins, Mobster introduces a unique badge of honor, symbolising strength and a no~nonsense attitude.
Mobster (MOB) comes in front when talks about unique ! to be different from the regular meme coins in the definition of a Token for Grown UP Persons ! and bringing the old times into cryptocurrency !
Mobster (MOB) has a strong community organically gathered ! Soccials legal verified, as Twitter , Tiktok under a marketing company ! Mob is listed on almost all votes platforms , updated un dexview , audited by cyberscan , listed on tokpie exchange , added credit card payment and apple pay , listed on avedex , and live coinwhatch , blockspot and many other small websites !
next steps ! Getting listed on trackers like CG and CMC , multiple partnerships with mobile games like narcos , mafiacity and more within this genre , listings on multiple CEXES , Building Mobster real world Brand , Building the Mobster Club !
Despite the name and image , Mobster(MOB) doesn't encourage any illegal activities , by the contrary Mobster aims to Transform the 'charm' of the illegal actions that many are dreaming of , into legal development through cryptocurrency !
Mobster（MOB）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Mobster（MOB）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Mobster（MOB）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Mobster（MOB）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 MOB 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
MOB 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 MOB 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 MOB 代币的实时价格吧！
MOB 价格预测
想知道 MOB 的未来走势吗？我们的 MOB 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
为什么选择 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。