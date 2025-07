Mobius Money(MOBI)信息

Mobius is an Automated Market Maker (AMM) built on a constant sum invariant that enables low-slippage swaps between price-stable and wrapped token pairs. Thereby paving the way for drastically more capital efficient trades between similarly priced tokens. At its core, the Mobius contracts are a variation of the Nerve Finance codebase. Let’s discuss the specific areas Mobius specializes in: (1) price stable (2) pegged assets, and soon (4) interest bearing / liquid staking tokens and (4) capital efficient forex swaps.