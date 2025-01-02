MobiFi 价格 (MOFI)
今天 MobiFi (MOFI) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 71.26K USD。MOFI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
MobiFi 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 19.26 USD
- MobiFi 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 87.28M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MOFI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MOFI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，MobiFi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，MobiFi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，MobiFi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，MobiFi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-47.95%
|60天
|$ 0
|-56.01%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
MobiFi 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-5.33%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
MobiFi is building a web3 travel platform to connect digital nomads globally and create impact to the businesses locally. Our web3 travel platform is now innovatively bifurcated into two distinct yet synergistic components. Firstly, we offer a blockchain-based marketplace, a platform where users can list local services specifically tailored to cater to the needs of travelers. This approach not only enhances the travel experience but also nurtures local economies. Secondly, the platform empowers companies to provide web2 travel and mobility services (e.g., parking, hotel, car rental), leveraging our sophisticated web3 technology stack. This dual approach not only streamlines service offerings but also significantly enriches the user experience, positioning MobiFi at the forefront of the evolving travel industry. Our MobiFi app seamlessly integrates both pillars of our platform—blockchain-based marketplace and web2-based travel services—ensuring superior user experience and simplicity. Our team is diligently developing an innovative structure that facilitates the customization of mini-apps within our mobile application. This enhancement is designed to enable a broader range of service providers to join our platform in the future. The blockchain-based marketplace operates under the governance of our community, utilizing our new governance token, which is scheduled for listing in 2024. This approach ensures fair and transparent operations, aligning perfectly with the values and expectations of our end users and community members. Concurrently, the web2-based travel and mobility services are managed directly by the service providers. This model ensures that our users receive the highest level of support, akin to traditional web2 companies, including reliable email and phone customer service. This hybrid approach not only leverages the strengths of both web3 and web2 paradigms but also guarantees a comprehensive and user-centric service experience.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 MOFI 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 MOFI 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 MOFI 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 MOFI 兑换 USD
$--
|1 MOFI 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 MOFI 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 MOFI 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 MOFI 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 MOFI 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 MOFI 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 MOFI 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 MOFI 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 MOFI 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 MOFI 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 MOFI 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 MOFI 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 MOFI 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 MOFI 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 MOFI 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 MOFI 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 MOFI 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 MOFI 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 MOFI 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 MOFI 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 MOFI 兑换 MAD
.د.م--