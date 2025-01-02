MNet Pioneer 价格 (NEER)
今天 MNet Pioneer (NEER) 的实时价格为 0.01224472 USD。目前其市值为 $ 447.08K USD。NEER 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
MNet Pioneer 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 145.96K USD
- MNet Pioneer 当天价格变化为 -2.27%
- 其循环供应量为 38.21M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 NEER兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 NEER 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，MNet Pioneer 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0002850647895006。
在过去30天内，MNet Pioneer 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0023870628。
在过去60天内，MNet Pioneer 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0037862057。
在过去90天内，MNet Pioneer 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.01684277272849819。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0002850647895006
|-2.27%
|30天
|$ -0.0023870628
|-19.49%
|60天
|$ -0.0037862057
|-30.92%
|90天
|$ -0.01684277272849819
|-57.90%
MNet Pioneer 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.91%
-2.27%
-10.25%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
MNet (Metaverse.Network) Pioneer, developed by BitCountry team, is a canary network of Continuum and the innovation hub for the developer community, designed to foster a vibrant and enriched social framework and ecosystem. Our platform is a beacon for developers, offering robust support for both WASM and Ethereum-compatible smart contracts. This enables the seamless creation of diverse and innovative decentralized applications on our network. Core components of Metaverse.Network: Blockchain Our core blockchain technology underpins the network, facilitating the integration of EVM and WASM smart contracts, thus offering a versatile foundation for blockchain development. Bit.Country Immerse yourself in the super app of Bit.Country, a metaverse-like digital environment. Here, members can engage in a unique land economy, explore extensive 2.5D/3D spaces, participate in events, and connect via messaging. Our platform includes a comprehensive marketplace, NFT trading, interactive meetings, and a dynamic timeline feed, enriching the user experience. Bit Avatar Experience the novel concept of Bit Avatar – soulbound digital personas tailored for social interaction, communication, and earning opportunities within the Web3 space. SP Protocol Join forces with a community to earn native rewards. The SP Protocol is designed to facilitate collaborative earning and community engagement. ESE Framework SDK For developers seeking to create rich & multichain applications, our ESE Framework SDK is the gateway. It comes packed with prebuilt modules including spatial design, meeting functionalities, & more, streamlining the app development process Utilities of NUUM - Native coin for paying transaction fees on the blockchain network - Governance token - Universal currency in the Core components - NUUM Stakers will also receive priority early access to innovative new projects at MNet Innovation. A Special Grants Program has been designed to support brand-new ideas, in AI, DePIN & Re-staking
|1 NEER 兑换 AUD
A$0.019591552
|1 NEER 兑换 GBP
￡0.009795776
|1 NEER 兑换 EUR
€0.0117549312
|1 NEER 兑换 USD
$0.01224472
|1 NEER 兑换 MYR
RM0.0547338984
|1 NEER 兑换 TRY
₺0.4323610632
|1 NEER 兑换 JPY
¥1.9240128536
|1 NEER 兑换 RUB
₽1.36528628
|1 NEER 兑换 INR
₹1.0498622928
|1 NEER 兑换 IDR
Rp197.4954562216
|1 NEER 兑换 PHP
₱0.7093366296
|1 NEER 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.62141954
|1 NEER 兑换 BRL
R$0.0756723696
|1 NEER 兑换 CAD
C$0.0176323968
|1 NEER 兑换 BDT
৳1.46324404
|1 NEER 兑换 NGN
₦18.9545816656
|1 NEER 兑换 UAH
₴0.5150129232
|1 NEER 兑换 VES
Bs0.62448072
|1 NEER 兑换 PKR
Rs3.410766756
|1 NEER 兑换 KZT
₸6.4276208696
|1 NEER 兑换 THB
฿0.4196265544
|1 NEER 兑换 TWD
NT$0.4027288408
|1 NEER 兑换 CHF
Fr0.011020248
|1 NEER 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0951414744
|1 NEER 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.123671672