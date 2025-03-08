Mistery 价格 (MERY)
今天 Mistery (MERY) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 5.34M USD。MERY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Mistery 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 167.47K USD
- Mistery 当天价格变化为 -4.92%
- 其循环供应量为 420.69B USD
今天内，Mistery 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Mistery 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Mistery 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Mistery 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-4.92%
|30天
|$ 0
|-4.26%
|60天
|$ 0
|-57.13%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Mistery 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.20%
-4.92%
+41.10%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
About Mistery On Cro $MERY was born with the idea of being a meme coin on Cronos chain during the exploding 2024 meme coin season. The founder is David Bui, a well-known and seasoned #crofam $CRO investor on Cryptocom products and a big -well respected- personality on X. David minted “Mistery On CRO” on Cronos blockchain with the purpose of making this chain much better, more popular and specially more fun, but aside from serving as a mere “meme”, $MERY has the ultimate goal of also being a utility token that the founder and the team behind will push to bring many benefits to loyal hodlers. Launched in 27/3/2024 at Sydney, Australia, local time 21h00, the 690,000 $CRO presale sold out within 2 hours. The founder burned the LP to a dead wallet and the contract ownership was renounced. $MERY during its first week of launch got instant traction from the OG #crofam community who jumped in and secured bags. We are now a thriving community that will help nurturing and growing the project by sharing with more and more Web3 users.
