MinoTari 价格 (XTM)
今天 MinoTari (XTM) 的实时价格为 0.04970118 USD。目前其市值为 $ 51.50M USD。XTM 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
MinoTari 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- MinoTari 当天价格变化为 -6.40%
- 其循环供应量为 1.04B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 XTM兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 XTM 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，MinoTari 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00340136923962136。
在过去30天内，MinoTari 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，MinoTari 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，MinoTari 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00340136923962136
|-6.40%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
MinoTari 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.40%
-6.40%
+24.53%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Tari is a layer 1 blockchain protocol built in Rust with an ingenious approach to scaling its on-chain user base to millions of people and a native app distribution platform that gives developers access to every user. Building a thriving, loyal, on-chain user base is one of the most challenging things to do in our industry. Existing protocols struggle with this because airdropped tokens predominantly end up in the hands of farmers and Sybils. Their on-chain user bases evaporate rapidly as the farmers and Sybils sell their allocations and move on to the next airdrop. Their only alternative is to route users through high-friction and low conversion rate on-ramps. As a result, most blockchain protocols have few loyal on-chain users. The challenge for existing protocols continues beyond building an ardent on-chain user base. When protocol teams attempt to recruit developers to build on their protocol, they face a catch-22: the best developers want to create applications on platforms with many users, but users demand great applications that keep their attention. The result is a wasteland of protocols with few users, limited apps, and minimal chance of success. Tari is the ultimate solution to this multifactorial problem. Tari is proof of work and uses an ASIC-resistant hashing algorithm. Anyone can download and run the Tari miner to mine Tari on their laptop or desktop. There is no complicated, multi-step onboarding process required. It is easier to become a native Tari user than it is to become a native user for any other blockchain protocol. For developers, Tari introduces a revolutionary approach to app distribution. The Tari miner will have a built-in application launcher. Everyone who mines Tari will have instant access to every Tari application through an interface that looks and feels like an app store. With Tari's unique dual-layer system, developers get the distribution benefit and security of a Rust-based proof of work L1 with the scalability, fast finality, and low fees of a high-performance, native L2. The result is magical: a high-performance, low-fee blockchain protocol that will rapidly scale its on-chain user base to millions and enable developers to reach all of them.
|1 XTM 兑换 VND
₫1,307.8865517
|1 XTM 兑换 AUD
A$0.0765398172
|1 XTM 兑换 GBP
￡0.0367788732
|1 XTM 兑换 EUR
€0.0432400266
|1 XTM 兑换 USD
$0.04970118
|1 XTM 兑换 MYR
RM0.2107330032
|1 XTM 兑换 TRY
₺1.945801197
|1 XTM 兑换 JPY
¥7.112238858
|1 XTM 兑换 RUB
₽3.9199320666
|1 XTM 兑换 INR
₹4.254421008
|1 XTM 兑换 IDR
Rp814.7733122592
|1 XTM 兑换 KRW
₩68.4589023438
|1 XTM 兑换 PHP
₱2.7668646906
|1 XTM 兑换 EGP
￡E.2.4686576106
|1 XTM 兑换 BRL
R$0.2818056906
|1 XTM 兑换 CAD
C$0.0680906166
|1 XTM 兑换 BDT
৳6.0754722432
|1 XTM 兑换 NGN
₦78.6406860786
|1 XTM 兑换 UAH
₴2.065084029
|1 XTM 兑换 VES
Bs4.77131328
|1 XTM 兑换 PKR
Rs13.9804449222
|1 XTM 兑换 KZT
₸25.4614175022
|1 XTM 兑换 THB
฿1.6187674326
|1 XTM 兑换 TWD
NT$1.4915324118
|1 XTM 兑换 AED
د.إ0.1824033306
|1 XTM 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0407549676
|1 XTM 兑换 HKD
HK$0.3896572512
|1 XTM 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.4567538442
|1 XTM 兑换 MXN
$0.9557536914