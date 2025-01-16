Mines of Dalarnia 价格 (DAR)
今天 Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) 的实时价格为 0.145779 USD。目前其市值为 $ 146.42M USD。DAR 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Mines of Dalarnia 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 231.66K USD
- Mines of Dalarnia 当天价格变化为 +2.02%
- 其循环供应量为 620.92M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 DAR兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 DAR 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Mines of Dalarnia 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00288145。
在过去30天内，Mines of Dalarnia 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0303093783。
在过去60天内，Mines of Dalarnia 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0128310448。
在过去90天内，Mines of Dalarnia 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00687643018393252。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00288145
|+2.02%
|30天
|$ -0.0303093783
|-20.79%
|60天
|$ -0.0128310448
|-8.80%
|90天
|$ -0.00687643018393252
|-4.50%
Mines of Dalarnia 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.23%
+2.02%
-23.65%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Mines of Dalarnia is an action-adventure game with procedurally generated levels on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Players mine and collect various in-game items (i.e. minerals, rare relics and artifacts), improve their skills and gear to unlock the secrets of the Dalarnia universe. There are different mines with varying terrains to be explored and monsters to conquer in the quest for these rare resources of the Dalarnian world.The game aims to engage the broader player audience, particularly those with little to no prior experience in crypto, and bridge the gap with the traditional gaming industry. Through issuing the in-game assets as NFTs, players can own and monetize their game experience through trading on in-game or external marketplaces. With the governance process, players are able to influence the game development, and have ownership of the game. Play-to-earn: The DAR token economics design includes various incentives for players to earn in the game. Depending on each player’s strategy, they could be rewarded through actively playing the game, winning in competitions or passively earning from renting out their land plots to other users. Diverse Gameplay: Besides the exploration of mines across the Dalarnian world, there is a real estate gameplay element to the game. Players that choose to buy land plots, can rent out to other players to explore and in return earn a rental fee. Reversely, instead of out-right purchasing land plots, players can choose to rent land plots of their choice to explore and gather resources.
|1 DAR 兑换 AUD
A$0.23470419
|1 DAR 兑换 GBP
￡0.11808099
|1 DAR 兑换 EUR
€0.14140563
|1 DAR 兑换 USD
$0.145779
|1 DAR 兑换 MYR
RM0.6560055
|1 DAR 兑换 TRY
₺5.16640776
|1 DAR 兑换 JPY
¥22.71382599
|1 DAR 兑换 RUB
₽14.97879225
|1 DAR 兑换 INR
₹12.61571466
|1 DAR 兑换 IDR
Rp2,389.81928976
|1 DAR 兑换 PHP
₱8.53390266
|1 DAR 兑换 EGP
￡E.7.33851486
|1 DAR 兑换 BRL
R$0.87613179
|1 DAR 兑换 CAD
C$0.20846397
|1 DAR 兑换 BDT
৳17.63342784
|1 DAR 兑换 NGN
₦226.7155008
|1 DAR 兑换 UAH
₴6.13438032
|1 DAR 兑换 VES
Bs7.872066
|1 DAR 兑换 PKR
Rs40.61694498
|1 DAR 兑换 KZT
₸76.96839642
|1 DAR 兑换 THB
฿5.04103782
|1 DAR 兑换 TWD
NT$4.79758689
|1 DAR 兑换 CHF
Fr0.13265889
|1 DAR 兑换 HKD
HK$1.13416062
|1 DAR 兑换 MAD
.د.م1.46653674