Minebase 价格 (MBASE)
今天 Minebase (MBASE) 的实时价格为 0.01308171 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。MBASE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Minebase 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 6.54 USD
- Minebase 当天价格变化为 -0.12%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MBASE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MBASE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Minebase 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Minebase 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0060408000。
在过去60天内，Minebase 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0066580697。
在过去90天内，Minebase 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.01089595727230161。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.12%
|30天
|$ -0.0060408000
|-46.17%
|60天
|$ -0.0066580697
|-50.89%
|90天
|$ -0.01089595727230161
|-45.44%
Minebase 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
-0.12%
+4.74%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Minebase is a token that is created through fees There are 250 million Minebase tokens in total. Everyone who sends a Coin in the Crypto Network, has to pay transaction fees. These existing fees are used to create the Minebase token. 45 million of these tokens were distributed to users through a bonus program All other Minebase Tokens are only created by fees...No one has to invest anything. We call this process CTP Creative Token production. The starting CTP price of the token is $6.50 So there must be $6.50 in fees for the token to be created The token can only be created by CTP. Anyone can register their own wallet address with Minebase (maximum 5) the fees will be charged until 6.50 is reached to create a token. Furthermore, the user can deposit tokens in the Minebase wallet. From 10 tokens the user automatically receives a wallet to create the token. (Maximum 20 wallets with 550 tokens that have to be deposited. All fees that these wallet addresses have will be credited to the user. With an Algorithm the CTP price increase. Starts at $6.50 up to $793.000. The more tokens are created the higher the price will be. Period of time POT Is an advantage program. Anyone can use this program. We want to reach people who have not had any contact with cryptocurrencies. The user receives 26 cents an hour 4% of $6.50. After 25 hours he receives a Minebase token. Price stabilization If the price on the exchange falls more than 10%, 0.025% of the total volume of unissued tokens is burned. From the CTP price of $131 there is a reward program for all users. Every time the CTP price increases, users who own a silver gold or platinum wallet will receive free tokens. Minebase Ecosystem STAKING MINEBASE Partner Company streakk www.streakk.io INTERCONNECTED WALLET This upgrade gives you the possibility to dock to other users who have 20 wallet addresses. This means that you can participate in another 20 wallet addresses. It is possible to dock to a maximum of 5 users. Games / Burni
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 MBASE 兑换 AUD
A$0.0210615531
|1 MBASE 兑换 GBP
￡0.0107270022
|1 MBASE 兑换 EUR
€0.0126892587
|1 MBASE 兑换 USD
$0.01308171
|1 MBASE 兑换 MYR
RM0.058867695
|1 MBASE 兑换 TRY
₺0.4634849853
|1 MBASE 兑换 JPY
¥2.0442788217
|1 MBASE 兑换 RUB
₽1.3407444579
|1 MBASE 兑换 INR
₹1.1326144518
|1 MBASE 兑换 IDR
Rp214.4542279824
|1 MBASE 兑换 PHP
₱0.7659341205
|1 MBASE 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.659318184
|1 MBASE 兑换 BRL
R$0.079798431
|1 MBASE 兑换 CAD
C$0.0188376624
|1 MBASE 兑换 BDT
৳1.589427765
|1 MBASE 兑换 NGN
₦20.3764639473
|1 MBASE 兑换 UAH
₴0.5508708081
|1 MBASE 兑换 VES
Bs0.70641234
|1 MBASE 兑换 PKR
Rs3.6469191138
|1 MBASE 兑换 KZT
₸6.9435100338
|1 MBASE 兑换 THB
฿0.4498800069
|1 MBASE 兑换 TWD
NT$0.4302574419
|1 MBASE 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0119043561
|1 MBASE 兑换 HKD
HK$0.1017757038
|1 MBASE 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.1313403684