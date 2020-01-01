MimboGameGroup（MGG）代币经济学
MGG(MimboGameGroup) Token Launched in 2025 by a team based in South Korea and the United States, MGG is the native token of the MimboNode Web3 gaming ecosystem. The project aims to build a reward-based gaming platform that integrates blockchain infrastructure with real-time gameplay experiences. In the MGG ecosystem, all tokens are created solely through node operation rewards. There is no team allocation or external reserve supply, and the distribution mechanism is designed to ensure fair and transparent reward issuance based on smart contract logic. The platform supports various game developers and publishers who can integrate blockchain functionality into their games using the MimboNode API and SDK. This enables in-game assets and rewards to be securely issued, stored, and traded via blockchain. MGG’s tokenomics promote sustainability and community participation through utility in staking, governance, and access to exclusive game content. The team is preparing for listings on decentralized exchanges (DEX), and a smart contract audit is underway to ensure platform security. As part of its roadmap, MGG plans to expand into global markets and form strategic partnerships with GameFi platforms, enhancing user engagement and token utility within the gaming space.
MimboGameGroup（MGG）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 MGG 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
MGG 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
