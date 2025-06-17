MimboGameGroup 价格 (MGG)
今天 MimboGameGroup (MGG) 的实时价格为 0.00120715 USD。目前其市值为 $ 138.34M USD。MGG 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
MimboGameGroup 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- MimboGameGroup 当天价格变化为 -0.58%
- 其循环供应量为 114.60B USD
今天内，MimboGameGroup 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，MimboGameGroup 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，MimboGameGroup 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，MimboGameGroup 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.58%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
MimboGameGroup 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.73%
-0.58%
+0.43%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
MGG(MimboGameGroup) Token Launched in 2025 by a team based in South Korea and the United States, MGG is the native token of the MimboNode Web3 gaming ecosystem. The project aims to build a reward-based gaming platform that integrates blockchain infrastructure with real-time gameplay experiences. In the MGG ecosystem, all tokens are created solely through node operation rewards. There is no team allocation or external reserve supply, and the distribution mechanism is designed to ensure fair and transparent reward issuance based on smart contract logic. The platform supports various game developers and publishers who can integrate blockchain functionality into their games using the MimboNode API and SDK. This enables in-game assets and rewards to be securely issued, stored, and traded via blockchain. MGG’s tokenomics promote sustainability and community participation through utility in staking, governance, and access to exclusive game content. The team is preparing for listings on decentralized exchanges (DEX), and a smart contract audit is underway to ensure platform security. As part of its roadmap, MGG plans to expand into global markets and form strategic partnerships with GameFi platforms, enhancing user engagement and token utility within the gaming space.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 MGG 兑换 VND
₫31.76615225
|1 MGG 兑换 AUD
A$0.001834868
|1 MGG 兑换 GBP
￡0.0008812195
|1 MGG 兑换 EUR
€0.001038149
|1 MGG 兑换 USD
$0.00120715
|1 MGG 兑换 MYR
RM0.005118316
|1 MGG 兑换 TRY
₺0.0475496385
|1 MGG 兑换 JPY
¥0.1746383905
|1 MGG 兑换 RUB
₽0.09464056
|1 MGG 兑换 INR
₹0.104104616
|1 MGG 兑换 IDR
Rp19.789341096
|1 MGG 兑换 KRW
₩1.6468543875
|1 MGG 兑换 PHP
₱0.068348833
|1 MGG 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.06059893
|1 MGG 兑换 BRL
R$0.0066272535
|1 MGG 兑换 CAD
C$0.0016296525
|1 MGG 兑换 BDT
৳0.147562016
|1 MGG 兑换 NGN
₦1.8657589685
|1 MGG 兑换 UAH
₴0.0501570825
|1 MGG 兑换 VES
Bs0.1231293
|1 MGG 兑换 PKR
Rs0.341671736
|1 MGG 兑换 KZT
₸0.6187247325
|1 MGG 兑换 THB
฿0.0392444465
|1 MGG 兑换 TWD
NT$0.035610925
|1 MGG 兑换 AED
د.إ0.0044302405
|1 MGG 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0009777915
|1 MGG 兑换 HKD
HK$0.009464056
|1 MGG 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0109971365
|1 MGG 兑换 MXN
$0.0228513495