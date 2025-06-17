Milo Inu 价格 (MILO)
今天 Milo Inu (MILO) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。MILO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Milo Inu 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Milo Inu 当天价格变化为 +0.11%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MILO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MILO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Milo Inu 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Milo Inu 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Milo Inu 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Milo Inu 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.11%
|30天
|$ 0
|-0.78%
|60天
|$ 0
|-71.32%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Milo Inu 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.44%
+0.11%
+2.93%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
"The project aims to create a patented virtual idol in the crypto market, where the idol would be build from the richness of animation. It will be marketed in different form like NFT, physical doll and peripheral product, GameFi and competitive LAN e-sports and other industrial chains. Using the professional marketing techniques in both online and offline manner along with the patented idol to enter the market, by combining crypto coin, NFT, GameFi to breakthrough the current bottleneck of the crypto market. The fund raised will be used to fix the liquidity issue in the crypto market, creating a new type of crypto product. The difference between Milo and traditional meme coin are due to Milo are built based on a series of animation which would extends to FT, GameFi, virtual mall , physical doll and peripheral products and etc which will build an unforgettable image of the Milo figure. Which will be used in both online and offline propagation.Milo Inu can be bought and sold through the PancakeSwap. Later on, the coin can also be found on large exchange platform. No transaction tax on any buying and selling. (Slippage 0.1)"
了解 Milo Inu（MILO）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 MILO 代币的完整经济学！
