Midas of DeFi（MIDAS）信息

The first PAXG rewards token on Ethereum is officially live. Unlike traditional DeFi projects that rely on inflationary token models, $MIDAS sets a new standard by rewarding holders with real gold, through fully backed PAXG tokens. In addition, $MIDAS introduces a fully decentralized, on-chain referral system that allows users to earn ETH rewards simply by growing the community. The more $MIDAS you hold, the more PAXG you accumulate over time. The more you refer, the more ETH you can claim. With $MIDAS, you are not just participating in another DeFi project — you are building real wealth backed by gold and powered by blockchain technology.