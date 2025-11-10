msyrupUSDp is a pre-deposit vault that enables early-stage participation in Maple’s syrupUSDT strategy on the upcoming Plasma blockchain. The vault is structured to reflect reference returns generated when syrupUSDT is used as collateral within Plasma’s institutional credit markets, providing participants with exposure ahead of mainnet launch. Rewards are distributed via Merkl, with XPL distributed following the TGE date and Drips rewards distributed in the form of Syrup tokens once realised at the end of each Drips Season. This design allows qualified users to participate early, benefit from composability within the Plasma ecosystem once live, and access incentive programs that support the adoption of syrupUSDT as a core stablecoin collateral.