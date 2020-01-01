Mi Prami Le Kibro（MIPRAMI）信息

What is miprami The meme coin deployed on Ethereum, born from Vitalik’s “I love cyber internet” moment. Created for love, powered by cult vibes, fueled by internet culture, and embraced by the crypto community for the fun of it.

What is lojban? Lojban is a constructed language designed for precise communication, logical structure, and lack of ambiguity. Lojban is often used for experiments in linguistics, artificial intelligence, and even philosophical discussions about the nature of language and thought. While not widely spoken, it has an active online community.