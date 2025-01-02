什么是Mey Network (MEY)

Mey Network is an integrated blockchain ecosystem designed to bridge the gap between physical assets and the digital world. By combining the power of Meychain—a dedicated Layer 1 blockchain for Real-World Assets (RWAs)—and MeyFi, our decentralized finance platform, Mey Network enables seamless tokenization, trading, and management of assets in a secure, scalable environment. At Mey Network, we envision a world where real estate investment is democratized, accessible to everyone regardless of their financial background or geographic location. Our goal is to transform the traditional real estate industry by leveraging the power of blockchain technology, enabling seamless, transparent, and secure investments in real-world assets.

Mey Network (MEY) 资源 白皮书 官网