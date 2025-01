什么是mevETH (MEVETH)

MEV protocol serves as a sophisticated platform for Liquid Staking Receipt (LSR) management, designed to optimize Ethereum value through efficient staking and reward distribution. This contract leverages multiple core modules to achieve its objectives, including admin control, staking management, share vault updates, ERC4626 integration, withdrawal queues and omni-chain tokens.

mevETH (MEVETH) 资源 官网