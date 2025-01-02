Mettalex 价格 (MTLX)
今天 Mettalex (MTLX) 的实时价格为 1.96 USD。目前其市值为 $ 7.97M USD。MTLX 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Mettalex 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 6.85K USD
- Mettalex 当天价格变化为 +2.06%
- 其循环供应量为 4.06M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MTLX兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MTLX 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Mettalex 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.03960058。
在过去30天内，Mettalex 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.8237021520。
在过去60天内，Mettalex 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0104197520。
在过去90天内，Mettalex 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -1.5178145682087214。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.03960058
|+2.06%
|30天
|$ -0.8237021520
|-42.02%
|60天
|$ -0.0104197520
|-0.53%
|90天
|$ -1.5178145682087214
|-43.64%
Mettalex 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.22%
+2.06%
-8.71%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Mettalex is an innovative decentralised exchange (DEX) that redefines the trading experience by leveraging peer-to-peer order books and advanced AI agent technology powered by Fetch.ai. This platform distinguishes itself by stepping away from traditional liquidity pools, offering traders frictionless and zero-slippage transactions. At Mettalex, traders have the flexibility to exchange a wide array of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies and commodities, at their preferred price points. The unique AI agents, deployable on users' machines, execute trades on behalf of traders at specified prices, ensuring seamless transactions without manual intervention. Mettalex stands out as a chain-agnostic DEX, facilitating asset trades across various blockchains, from Fetch chain to Ethereum or Binance Smart Chain to Avalanche, bridging the gap in the cross-chain trading landscape. With Mettalex, traders are empowered with a user-centric platform that not only provides control over trading conditions but also ensures the security and efficiency of every transaction through the power of Fetch.ai's autonomous agent network. FAQs Who Are the Founders of Mettalex? Humayun Sheikh is the CEO and founder of Mettalex and He is also founder of Fetch.ai, uVue and itzMe. What Makes Mettalex Unique? Mettalex stands out by peer-to-peer order books with advanced AI agents, enabling seamless, slippage-free trades across various assets and blockchains. This integration, powered by Fetch.ai technology, marks a significant innovation in decentralized finance, offering a more efficient and user-friendly trading experience. How Many Mettalex (MTLX) Coins Are There in Circulation? Mettalex (MTLX) has a maximum supply of 40,000,000 MTLX. Where Can You Buy Mettalex (MTLX)? MTLX is available on Uniswap
