MetaZooMee 价格 (MZM)
今天 MetaZooMee (MZM) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。MZM 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
MetaZooMee 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 19.95 USD
- MetaZooMee 当天价格变化为 -0.04%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MZM兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MZM 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，MetaZooMee 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，MetaZooMee 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，MetaZooMee 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，MetaZooMee 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.04%
|30天
|$ 0
|-37.94%
|60天
|$ 0
|-25.69%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
MetaZooMee 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.04%
-0.04%
-11.44%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? MetaZooMee is a cutting-edge metaverse platform designed to revolutionize how individuals and communities interact, trade, and create in a virtual ecosystem. Our platform serves a broad spectrum of users, from educators and entrepreneurs to artists and socialites, offering a rich and immersive virtual experience across multiple sectors. What makes your project unique? What sets MetaZooMee apart is its focus on empowering users through decentralized governance and token-based community participation. Our platform offers an extensive range of applications, allowing users not just to socialize but also to conduct business, showcase NFT collections, and even facilitate virtual healthcare interactions. Our architecture supports rapid scalability, demonstrated by our recent deployment of 50 new virtual rooms within 48 hours, thereby meeting the diverse needs of a global user base. History of your project I have served as the Chief Operating Officer of MetaZooMee, contributing to nearly two years of intense development and strategic growth. Though our website was officially registered on December 8, 2021, our project's foundational work commenced well before that date. In this period, we've successfully navigated multiple developmental phases and launched a range of innovative features to augment the user experience. What's next for your project? The next phase for MetaZooMee involves a series of partnerships and integrations aimed at diversifying its practical applications. From supply chain tracking in agriculture to counterfeit prevention in retail, we are actively exploring avenues that can leverage our platform's robust capabilities. Furthermore, we're committed to continual technological updates to meet the evolving needs of our community. What can your token be used for? The native token of MetaZooMee serves as the cornerstone of our ecosystem. It is designed to offer token holders the ability to actively participate in community governance. With voting rights on platform enhancements and updates, our token not only allows for a more engaged user base but also serves as a gateway to specialized features across the diverse range of applications our platform offers, from education and events to commerce and healthcare.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 MZM 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 MZM 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 MZM 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 MZM 兑换 USD
$--
|1 MZM 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 MZM 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 MZM 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 MZM 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 MZM 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 MZM 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 MZM 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 MZM 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 MZM 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 MZM 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 MZM 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 MZM 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 MZM 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 MZM 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 MZM 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 MZM 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 MZM 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 MZM 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 MZM 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 MZM 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 MZM 兑换 MAD
.د.م--