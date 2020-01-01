MetaShooter（MHUNT）信息

"MetaShooter is the first decentralized blockchain-based hunting metaverse. MetaShooter joins millions of gaming enthusiasts in a community where they can experience realistic hunting and develop many activities with monetization opportunities. MetaShooter is built on Unreal Engine with sharp dynamics and graphics.

Main Features: -Experience real hunting: Play in tournaments, multiplayer, and with stunning visuals with VR compatibility -Hunt & Earn: Receive token rewards by hunting trophies, winning tournaments, and more. -Customize & Upgrade: Buy, upgrade hunting equipment and customize your hunter -Develop: Buy hunting lands, build towers, breed NFT dogs, and earn passive income -Explore the open World: Experience various environments, stunning visuals, and realistic dynamics

Problems we solve: -Boring and repetitive gameplay -Forced crypto aspect into the game -Lack of visuals and dynamics -Illogical ecosystem -No actual utilization of NFTs -Hunting modernization -Overpromising and not delivering "