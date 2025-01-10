Metapro 价格 (MPRO)
今天 Metapro (MPRO) 的实时价格为 0.00680794 USD。目前其市值为 $ 399.55K USD。MPRO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Metapro 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 76.56K USD
- Metapro 当天价格变化为 -1.82%
- 其循环供应量为 58.63M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MPRO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MPRO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Metapro 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000126576646430861。
在过去30天内，Metapro 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0003922660。
在过去60天内，Metapro 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0006533008。
在过去90天内，Metapro 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.003042729344060765。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000126576646430861
|-1.82%
|30天
|$ +0.0003922660
|+5.76%
|60天
|$ +0.0006533008
|+9.60%
|90天
|$ -0.003042729344060765
|-30.88%
Metapro 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.25%
-1.82%
+15.94%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Metapro is committed to advancing the infrastructure of web3 gaming and eSports markets. Through scalable architecture and strategic team building, Metapro drives the creation of groundbreaking solutions for the market. We are proud to have spearheaded the development of transformative products and initiatives, including: Metapro Wallet: A secure and user-friendly wallet designed to seamlessly interact with web3 applications and decentralized games, providing users with easy access to their digital assets. Web3 Game Arena: Hosting the largest web3 gaming event in Central Europe, the Web3 Game Arena brings together developers, gamers, and enthusiasts to celebrate the future of gaming on the blockchain. Assetto Corsa Web3 Manager: The first application built on top of a leading professional simracing simulator, enabling mod distribution through Metapro's NFTma. Degen Youki: A groundbreaking game fully integrated with Metapro infrastructure, available across multiple platforms including mobile devices. As part of our ecosystem, MPRO Lab plays a pivotal role in the development and implementation of decentralized storage solutions for games and assets. Our network of NODEs ensures secure and efficient storage, empowering developers and gamers alike. At the heart of the Metapro ecosystem lies the NFTma, a key component for tokenizing in-game assets and facilitating ownership on the blockchain. This innovative asset empowers developers to create unique and tradable items within their games, fostering a thriving economy of digital collectibles and experiences.
