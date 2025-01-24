什么是Metaland Shares (MLS)

What is WinGoal? WinGoal is the first Web3.0 Decentralized App bringing the FIFA World Cup from Web2.0 to Web3.0. WinGoal = World Cup Soccer Gaming & Real-Time Predictions + Reality Sports + Live Match Streaming. WinGoal is built on Polygon and powered by the Unity Engine and Opta. (World Leaders in Sport Data - optasports.com） WinGoal & World Cup WinGoal is made for soccer and World Cup enthusiasts: Watching Live matches, participating in real-time predictions and playing soccer in real-life and online. How to WinGoal? With the upcoming World Cup, WinGoal connects online Soccer Gaming & Real-Time Predictions with Reality Sports & Fitness, while allowing players to earn crypto. WinGoal has partnered with Opta - generating real-time World Cup data feeds that will reflect LIVE on NFT soccer characters, thereby making all World Cup data available on-chain. WinGoal is Free-To-Play with no barriers to entry. Players will earn soccer-themed tokens as rewards. Participate in Burn-To-Earn, via Sports , and in Win-To-Earn-More, via Competitive Gaming and World Cup Predictions in real-time! WinGoal-nomics = Free-To-Play + Burn-To-Earn + Win-To-Earn-More!

Metaland Shares (MLS) 资源 白皮书 官网