Metal Dollar 价格 (XMD)
今天 Metal Dollar (XMD) 的实时价格为 1.002 USD。目前其市值为 $ 837.04K USD。XMD 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Metal Dollar 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.29M USD
- Metal Dollar 当天价格变化为 +0.46%
- 其循环供应量为 836.56K USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 XMD兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 XMD 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Metal Dollar 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00456706。
在过去30天内，Metal Dollar 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0076934562。
在过去60天内，Metal Dollar 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0014498940。
在过去90天内，Metal Dollar 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.003665325800925。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00456706
|+0.46%
|30天
|$ +0.0076934562
|+0.77%
|60天
|$ +0.0014498940
|+0.14%
|90天
|$ +0.003665325800925
|+0.37%
Metal Dollar 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.39%
+0.46%
+0.36%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? The Metal Dollar (XMD) represents an innovative approach to stablecoins, operating on the Proton Blockchain. Its design brings increased stability, transparency, and efficiency to digital transactions. Uniquely, XMD is backed by an array of established, non-algorithmic bank reserve-backed stablecoins, including USDC, USDT, and PAX, a method intended to mitigate risks associated with single-issuer or algorithmic stablecoins and enhance stability. What makes your project unique? The Metal Dollar distinguishes itself from traditional stablecoins by pegging its value to a selection of established stablecoins, providing an innovative approach to stability and governance. It utilizes the Proton Blockchain's features to enable secure, efficient transactions with swift confirmation times, high throughput, and low fees. The project is also characterized by a decentralized governance model supported by the Metal DAO (XMT) token. XMT token holders can propose and vote on crucial decisions concerning the Metal Dollar protocol, facilitating a democratic and inclusive management over the protocol's direction. History of your project. The Metal Dollar project came into existence in 2022 as a response to the growing demand for stability and reliability in the crypto market. It aims to combine the benefits of non-algorithmic bank reserve-backed stablecoins with the transparency, security, and efficiency offered by the Proton Blockchain. What’s next for your project? Plans for XMD include collaborations with industry stakeholders to increase its reach and enhance functionality. Future developments envision interoperability with other blockchain networks and increased integration with DApps. What can your token be used for? XMD, as a stablecoin, facilitates transactions on ProtonDEX.com. The process to mint XMD involves bridging supported stablecoins onto Proton Blockchain. The value of XMD is pegged to the basket of these supported stablecoins.
