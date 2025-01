什么是Metal DAO (MTL)

Metal DAO (MTL) is a utility token that currently governs the stablecoin Metal Dollar (XMD), in addition to providing tiered trading discounts to MTL holders when using the Metal Pay cash & crypto app. Metal Pay customers who own 10,000+ MTL can enjoy 0% fees on all cryptocurrency purchases. Metal DAO's future utility includes the ability to propose new stablecoins for the Metal Dollar basket, including their allocation ratios, and the option to vote in new stablecoin issuers such as community banks or fintechs. Metal Pay was developed and launched by Metallicus in 2016.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所,受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用!

Metal DAO (MTL) 资源 官网