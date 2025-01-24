什么是MetaGaming Guild (MGG)

MetaGaming Guild (MGG) is one of the world's fastest growing GameFi guilds who's on a mission to make game finance fairer for the masses. MGG buys the best Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) from gaming startups and rents them out to a community of players through the scholarship program. With this, MGG scholars can access games without upfront costs, access early stage game tokens like VCs, and deploy their NFTs to automated yield.MGG has the support of renowned launchpads that release the strongest games such as DAO Maker, GameFi, Red Kite, Gamestarter, Starpunk and more. This gives MetaGaming Guild a privileged access to the best gaming assets in the industry. MGG stakers get exclusive access to the game tokens and NFTs through GameFi Vaults - the first form of game yield farming for blockchain games.

MetaGaming Guild (MGG) 资源 白皮书 官网