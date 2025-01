什么是MetaDeck (MD)

MetaDeck is a first of its kind physical trading device, redefining your trading desk with unparalleled control and precision. Effortlessly execute trades, set limits, and analyse your performance with a single touch. MetaDeck has 15 programable buttons that each serve a unique and useful purpose that caters to all of your trading needs both on and off chain. MetaDeck redefines your trading desk with unparalleled control and precision. Effortlessly execute trades with a single touch. Instant execution, customizable controls, comprehensive analytics.

