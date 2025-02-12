Metacraft 价格 (MCT)
今天 Metacraft (MCT) 的实时价格为 0.549222 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。MCT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Metacraft 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 3.36K USD
- Metacraft 当天价格变化为 +4.55%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MCT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MCT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Metacraft 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.02387928。
在过去30天内，Metacraft 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.1388847329。
在过去60天内，Metacraft 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.2696787118。
在过去90天内，Metacraft 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.6821556373869885。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.02387928
|+4.55%
|30天
|$ -0.1388847329
|-25.28%
|60天
|$ -0.2696787118
|-49.10%
|90天
|$ -0.6821556373869885
|-55.39%
Metacraft 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+2.75%
+4.55%
+0.08%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
MetaCraft is a running group chain play imitating Rarity. In the future, MetaCraft will fork to create a meta universe game. For example: mapping on public chains such as BSC and ETH, allowing players to play on any chain; introducing social attributes to give each player a unique NFT identity. The game’s story, background, settings, newly added quest characters, and multiple open endings will all be jointly formulated by community members. When MetaCraft develops to a certain scale, we will visualize the game by adding a variety of animations and scenes, and MetaCraft will become an amazing production. In the fantasy world of swords and magic, many races peaceful lives in the mainland, until that day, a city appears in the sky, people call it to - Skycity. With the emergence of Sky City, there have been many caves on the mainland, and there is a treasure of the excitement of the adventurers and the murder of the people. The legendary, Sky City has the largest treasure and the strongest monster-dragon. Where did Sky City come from? What is the biggest treasure? Does the dragon really exist? Brave adventurers, build a unique NFT role to explore their own unique NFT characters.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 MCT 兑换 AUD
A$0.86777076
|1 MCT 兑换 GBP
￡0.4393776
|1 MCT 兑换 EUR
€0.52725312
|1 MCT 兑换 USD
$0.549222
|1 MCT 兑换 MYR
RM2.44953012
|1 MCT 兑换 TRY
₺19.77748422
|1 MCT 兑换 JPY
¥84.4154214
|1 MCT 兑换 RUB
₽53.00541522
|1 MCT 兑换 INR
₹47.507703
|1 MCT 兑换 IDR
Rp9,003.63790368
|1 MCT 兑换 PHP
₱31.94824374
|1 MCT 兑换 EGP
￡E.27.70275768
|1 MCT 兑换 BRL
R$3.16351872
|1 MCT 兑换 CAD
C$0.77989524
|1 MCT 兑换 BDT
৳66.4833231
|1 MCT 兑换 NGN
₦827.13931644
|1 MCT 兑换 UAH
₴22.89706518
|1 MCT 兑换 VES
Bs32.95332
|1 MCT 兑换 PKR
Rs153.23843022
|1 MCT 兑换 KZT
₸276.96167016
|1 MCT 兑换 THB
฿18.75043908
|1 MCT 兑换 TWD
NT$18.0419427
|1 MCT 兑换 CHF
Fr0.49979202
|1 MCT 兑换 HKD
HK$4.27843938
|1 MCT 兑换 MAD
.د.م5.49771222