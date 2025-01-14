MetaBeat 价格 ($BEAT)
今天 MetaBeat ($BEAT) 的实时价格为 0.00173152 USD。目前其市值为 $ 897.94K USD。$BEAT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
MetaBeat 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 86.21K USD
- MetaBeat 当天价格变化为 -8.27%
- 其循环供应量为 520.02M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 $BEAT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 $BEAT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，MetaBeat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00015611613460011。
在过去30天内，MetaBeat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0006720692。
在过去60天内，MetaBeat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0005841436。
在过去90天内，MetaBeat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0002783250466655466。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00015611613460011
|-8.27%
|30天
|$ -0.0006720692
|-38.81%
|60天
|$ -0.0005841436
|-33.73%
|90天
|$ +0.0002783250466655466
|+19.15%
MetaBeat 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.55%
-8.27%
-23.62%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is MetaBeat: METABEAT is an incentivization community platform, created in South Korea, based on NFT music blockchain technology. On METABEAT, Creators/Artists and Fans grow as partners through engagements and rewards. MetaBeat has created a leading copyright bounded NFT platform that empowers the relationship between creators/artists and Fans. By creating their own social economy, Fans can now convert their Fan activities into something bigger than a hobby. MetaBeat platform services: MetaBeat consists of 4 essential services; Drops, Mingle, Shout Out, and Marketplace. Drops: Fans receive their share of the royalties generated from their IP ownerships. Through DROPS, fans have direct access to own a piece of music IP, amongst many other creative projects, from their favorite creators/artists through NFT auctions. Mingle: With MINGLE, fans can stake their $BEAT tokens without a direct purchase of NFT to support their artists and receive rewards. They increase their $BEAT tokens by participating in Mingles of their favorite artists and build their MINGLE portfolio. Whether it’s a big or small show of support, they can control how much they’d like to stake and when. Shout Out: With SHOUT OUT, fans will be getting tokenized rewards for what they’ve already been doing this entire time, fan activities. When they register their personal social media accounts into the MetaBeat platform, MetaBeat’s Shout_Out Bot will calculate their rewards based on engagement. Fans can also continue receiving $BEAT Tokens by participating in all the missions and challenges that will be launched within the platform. Marketplace: On MetaBeat’s MARKETPLACE, fans will be able to trade their already acquired MetaBeat NFTs with other users, giving them more opportunities to be a part of their favorite creator/artist’s NFTs. Also in the Marketplace, Fanart can become validated NFTs, which can then be sold and traded within the platform, using $BEAT.
|1 $BEAT 兑换 AUD
A$0.0027877472
|1 $BEAT 兑换 GBP
￡0.0014025312
|1 $BEAT 兑换 EUR
€0.0016795744
|1 $BEAT 兑换 USD
$0.00173152
|1 $BEAT 兑换 MYR
RM0.00779184
|1 $BEAT 兑换 TRY
₺0.0614516448
|1 $BEAT 兑换 JPY
¥0.272627824
|1 $BEAT 兑换 RUB
₽0.1779829408
|1 $BEAT 兑换 INR
₹0.1498976864
|1 $BEAT 兑换 IDR
Rp28.3855692288
|1 $BEAT 兑换 PHP
₱0.101467072
|1 $BEAT 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.0874590752
|1 $BEAT 兑换 BRL
R$0.0105795872
|1 $BEAT 兑换 CAD
C$0.0024760736
|1 $BEAT 兑换 BDT
৳0.2092715072
|1 $BEAT 兑换 NGN
₦2.6762199968
|1 $BEAT 兑换 UAH
₴0.073416448
|1 $BEAT 兑换 VES
Bs0.09177056
|1 $BEAT 兑换 PKR
Rs0.482574624
|1 $BEAT 兑换 KZT
₸0.9195410112
|1 $BEAT 兑换 THB
฿0.0600491136
|1 $BEAT 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0570882144
|1 $BEAT 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0015756832
|1 $BEAT 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0134712256
|1 $BEAT 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.017401776