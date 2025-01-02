Meta Monopoly 价格 (MONOPOLY)
今天 Meta Monopoly (MONOPOLY) 的实时价格为 0.00623 USD。目前其市值为 $ 6.25M USD。MONOPOLY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Meta Monopoly 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 100.50K USD
- Meta Monopoly 当天价格变化为 +2.73%
- 其循环供应量为 1.00B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MONOPOLY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MONOPOLY 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Meta Monopoly 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00016575。
在过去30天内，Meta Monopoly 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0139283567。
在过去60天内，Meta Monopoly 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0051609787。
在过去90天内，Meta Monopoly 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.001684034931889758。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00016575
|+2.73%
|30天
|$ +0.0139283567
|+223.57%
|60天
|$ +0.0051609787
|+82.84%
|90天
|$ +0.001684034931889758
|+37.04%
Meta Monopoly 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.01%
+2.73%
+14.49%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Meta Monopoly is a meme inspired project with real utility and a strong user base.Featuring the MMNFT (Meta Monopoly NFT) and a PvP (player vs player) game studio that allows users to play against each other and win real crypto.With MMNFT every character gets transformed into an animated video and posted all over our social channels such as TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter. The collection is exclusive and limited. Currently there is only 272 total supply. The originals were airdropped to the private presale buyers. Any future NFT will be airdropped as the smart contract is renounced and does not have a public mint function.Suite of PvP crypto games allows users connect their wallet, deposit crypto, and play each other in a fast paced, friendly style gameplay. Users will play with ETH on initial launch, then have the option to play with the $MONOPOLY token when live on market.Galaxy Run is our first game (launched on May 16, 2023) and as of writing this, there are currently 1,500+ users and over 200+ eth in transaction volume. We started to make mini animated meme-clips of each character and upload on the social media channels, starting with TikTok and Instagram, followed by now Twitter as well. The first few videos started going viral so we just kept doing it and it was a really funny cool thing and now this is what we do for every character, every week, on every social channel.We do believe that if a certain video gets more engagement - it raises the value of that specific MMNFT, and we never know which one it will be.
