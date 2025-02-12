什么是META DANCE (MDT)

*META DANCE Project The METADANCE project was born to communicate with the world through various dance categories such as Choreography, fueled by the growth of the Korean Wave. For the service, we have been conducting AI comparison analysis and Machine-learning for a year. As a result, METADANCE devised the platform that can provide a much more effective nudge through appropriate rewards and gamification elements. That is CLUB-META platform, a blockchain reward-based Dance-To-Earn (D2E) service that earns tokens just by filming a dance. Users take up the challenge by filming a dance, or receive a token reward of various sizes when they are well-received for their unique choreography. This token is METADANCETOKEN(MDT) issued on the Klaytn network and is used for various purposes. In the future, MDT token will not only be actively transacted within the CLUB-META platform, but will also continue to partner with and expand various uses for connectivity and scalability with other ecosystems. *CLUB META(Dapp) METADANCE's platform, CLUB-META, will be used to guarantee the copyright of the dance. The problem can be solved through the application of choreography data conversion (3D motion capture video) technology for registration as a copyrighted work and partnership with the Choreography Copyright Association (GCCA), a copyright registration/management agency.

META DANCE (MDT) 资源 白皮书 官网