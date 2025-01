什么是Meta Bitcoin Super (MBTCS)

##What Is Metabitcoin Super(MBTCs)? MBTCS is a Global Decentralized Ecosystem MBTCs empowers the society with the right education about decentralized culture, using an optimized economy and eco-friendly values. The coins are mined using an NFT-based method, with a total of 21 million coins being mined and undergoing halving every two years. Additionally, various platforms are being prepared to utilize MBTCs. *MBTCs Asset Instead of directly investing in real estate, shares of real estate operating corporations are tokenized as NFTs. Investors can acquire ownership stakes in these corporations and receive dividends based on their share of operating profits and capital gains. The invested shares and NFTs can be freely traded. *MBTCs Mall A marketplace focused on UAE-based products, allowing users to purchase a wide variety of global goods with MBTCs, thereby assigning practical value to the currency.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所,受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用!

Meta Bitcoin Super (MBTCS) 资源 白皮书 官网