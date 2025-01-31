MeromAI 价格 (AIMR)
今天 MeromAI (AIMR) 的实时价格为 0.00124518 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。AIMR 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
MeromAI 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 41.58 USD
- MeromAI 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 AIMR兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 AIMR 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，MeromAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，MeromAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000971976。
在过去60天内，MeromAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0002936001。
在过去90天内，MeromAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0010175890569093166。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0000971976
|-7.80%
|60天
|$ -0.0002936001
|-23.57%
|90天
|$ -0.0010175890569093166
|-44.97%
MeromAI 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-4.03%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Overview Meromai is a human-powered AI platform based on Open Source models, running on a globally distributed network. Participants receive points for submitting prompts, curating responses, and providing computing power. Points can be converted to $AIMR tokens. The resulting AI models will be included in apps to help people work, shop, play and interact with the world. Background ChatGPT changed the world of AI in the fall of 2022. AI quickly became dominated by large corporations running closed, costly, and proprietary infrastructure. In early 2023, we formed Meromai to become a decentralized alternative to the corporate dominance of AI. During Epoch I, which began in June 2023, the Meromai team designed and built a vertically integrated, decentralized, human-powered Open Source AI platform. The team then pioneered Human-Powered AI, crowdsourcing the curation of Open Source AI data sets for applications across a broad range of topics, with thousands of participants. This was the first major step in MeromAI’s mission to democratize AI networks away from large corporations and into the hands of the global community. Tokenomics The $AIMR utility token, with a max total supply of 1 Billion, is designed to incentivize participation in the MeromAI decentralized AI platform. The $AIMR token is now available. There was no pre-mining, no private token sale, no KOL round, and no ICO. The initial liquidity of 100 Million $AIMR was evenly split between the Ethereum and Base blockchain networks with a low Fully Diluted Value (FDV) of $800,000 to facilitate a fair launch. This approach was used to combat low float / high FDV launches that have removed the opportunity of price discovery for the community, leading to skewed and unfair distribution. For the $AIMR token, we believe our approach was another crucial step towards becoming the largest community-owned, decentralized AI stack based on Open Source in the world.
