MERO Mercury Coin（MERO）信息

Mero is a community-driven token designed to fuel the Sunburn ecosystem, a play-to-earn gaming experience set in a vibrant, futuristic solar system. Launching on the TON blockchain, Mero offers users the opportunity to explore uncharted planets, uncover ancient secrets, and earn rewards while participating in a thriving decentralized economy. With a focus on fair distribution, engaging gameplay, and a passionate community, Mero aims to redefine the future of gaming and meme coins. Join the adventure and discover the endless possibilities that await in the Sunburn universe.