Merkle Trade（MKL）信息

Merkle Trade is the first gamified perpetual futures decentralized exchange (DEX) based on Aptos. It provides omnichain support, including EVM wallet integration via LayerZero. Backed by prominent investors like Hashed and Arrington Capital, Merkle Trade uniquely combines a high-performance, secure perpetual DEX with the engaging, social elements of popular online and RPG games. Believing that making directional bets on volatile assets like crypto should be fun for all, the platform has significantly lowered the barriers to entry for leverage trading crypto, commodities, and forex. In 10 months, Merkle Trade has amassed over $13.5 billion in cumulative trading volume and attracted more than 125,000 traders.