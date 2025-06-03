什么是MerchMinter (MRCHR)

Your Merch on Amazon Grow your community and make a profit by simply uploading your designs and we will take care of the rest while you focus on your brand. MerchMinter is the easiest and fastest way to mint and sell your own merch on Amazon in multiple countries, eliminating the complexity, time, resource, and cost barriers to attract millions of crypto and non-crypto people. So, whether you're looking to scale your project or streamline the process of equipping your team and ambassadors with staff clothing, you've come to the right place. Doing this well involves getting four key pieces correct: Simple Setup, Compliance, Selling Experience, and Growth Ecosystem. Simple Setup (Launch in Minutes) All you need to do is create your design or use our AI design creator (coming soon), upload it here, select products and colors, set your royalties, and we’ll handle the rest. We sync your products to Amazon, where they’re automatically printed and shipped on demand, ensuring everything is ready for customers and staff to find and buy your merch. And yes, we are optimized for multiple countries from the start — no extra setup required! Your merch will be purchasable in USA (amazon.com), UK (amazon.co.uk), Germany (amazon.de), France (amazon.fr), Italy (amazon.it), Spain (amazon.es), and Japan (amazon.co.jp). And yes, Amazon handles the whole support for your customers: questions, returns and refunds - no attention from you required!

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

MerchMinter (MRCHR) 资源 白皮书 官网