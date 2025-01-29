Mentat 价格 (SPICE)
今天 Mentat (SPICE) 的实时价格为 0.02793538 USD。目前其市值为 $ 27.94M USD。SPICE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Mentat 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 34.23M USD
- Mentat 当天价格变化为 +0.25%
- 其循环供应量为 1.00B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SPICE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SPICE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Mentat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Mentat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Mentat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Mentat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.25%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Mentat 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-11.10%
+0.25%
--
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Mentat is a crypto intelligence engine built to power Web3 agentic frameworks and consumer applications. It empowers users and apps to effortlessly access blockchain data, supporting tasks ranging from basic insights to advanced research and complex multi-step analysis. Mentat combines agentic planning with comprehensive access to DeFi protocols, market data, and cross-chain services; our platform can autonomously synthesize large volumes of real-time information. It handles everything from granular tasks like parsing transaction histories and evaluating token distributions to more complex behaviors like running liquidity pool analyses. In the future, we will build out support for higher-level on-chain operations such as detecting security vulnerabilities in smart contracts, executing sophisticated DeFi activities, or coordinating and optimizing on-chain governance proposals. The result is a uniquely powerful system that democratizes advanced blockchain reasoning—empowering anyone, from casual investors to engineers, to make data-driven decisions and build the next generation of AI-enabled, decentralized applications without wrestling with technical complexity. The breakthrough we are introducing hinges on a new class of AI systems often referred to as reasoning models. These models—pioneered by major research labs and now rapidly adopted by the broader AI community—possess the ability to parse text instructions, translate them into executable commands, and intelligently chain multiple tools together to complete complex tasks. They move beyond simple “question and answer” interactions and can orchestrate entire workflows. This shift represents a generational leap from conventional language models to agentic AI systems capable of long-term planning and contextual tool usage. In essence, they do not just respond with “what” is needed; they also determine “how” to accomplish it by selecting and orchestrating the appropriate tools. Think of them as the brains behind the next wave of automation—capable of analyzing on-chain data, running calculations, generating visualizations, and conducting simulations in an adaptive, goal-oriented manner.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 SPICE 兑换 AUD
A$0.044696608
|1 SPICE 兑换 GBP
￡0.022348304
|1 SPICE 兑换 EUR
€0.026538611
|1 SPICE 兑换 USD
$0.02793538
|1 SPICE 兑换 MYR
RM0.1226363182
|1 SPICE 兑换 TRY
₺0.9989691888
|1 SPICE 兑换 JPY
¥4.3478625432
|1 SPICE 兑换 RUB
₽2.73766724
|1 SPICE 兑换 INR
₹2.4239529226
|1 SPICE 兑换 IDR
Rp450.5705820814
|1 SPICE 兑换 PHP
₱1.632822961
|1 SPICE 兑换 EGP
￡E.1.4029147836
|1 SPICE 兑换 BRL
R$0.163421973
|1 SPICE 兑换 CAD
C$0.0402269472
|1 SPICE 兑换 BDT
৳3.3966628542
|1 SPICE 兑换 NGN
₦43.3777787102
|1 SPICE 兑换 UAH
₴1.1758001442
|1 SPICE 兑换 VES
Bs1.59231666
|1 SPICE 兑换 PKR
Rs7.7942503738
|1 SPICE 兑换 KZT
₸14.4442675828
|1 SPICE 兑换 THB
฿0.944215844
|1 SPICE 兑换 TWD
NT$0.9182359406
|1 SPICE 兑换 CHF
Fr0.025141842
|1 SPICE 兑换 HKD
HK$0.2176166102
|1 SPICE 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.2796331538