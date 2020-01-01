MemeGames AI（MGAMES）代币经济学
MemeGames AI（MGAMES）信息
MG Token ($MGAMES) is your gateway to exclusivity, loyalty rewards, and daily asset growth. A platform-powered asset built on Base (Ethereum Layer 2)—Driven by Meme Games.
Why MG Token ($MGAMES) Matters
MG Token is a Base chain memecoin and platform-exclusive asset at the heart of the Meme Games ecosystem—built for entertainment, loyalty, and community-driven rewards.
MG Tokens are earned and used exclusively within the platform through games, simulator participation, and team-building
MG Tokens can be swapped 1:1 for $MGAMES, a blockchain asset tradable on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) built on Base
$MGAMES provides real blockchain liquidity while MG Tokens fuel the in-game economy
MemeGames AI（MGAMES）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 MemeGames AI（MGAMES）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
MemeGames AI（MGAMES）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 MemeGames AI（MGAMES）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 MGAMES 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
MGAMES 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 MGAMES 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 MGAMES 代币的实时价格吧！
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。