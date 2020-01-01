MemeGames AI（MGAMES）信息

Own the Token.

Play the Game.

Grow the Community

MG Token ($MGAMES) is your gateway to exclusivity, loyalty rewards, and daily asset growth. A platform-powered asset built on Base (Ethereum Layer 2)—Driven by Meme Games.

Why MG Token ($MGAMES) Matters

MG Token is a Base chain memecoin and platform-exclusive asset at the heart of the Meme Games ecosystem—built for entertainment, loyalty, and community-driven rewards.

MG Tokens are earned and used exclusively within the platform through games, simulator participation, and team-building

MG Tokens can be swapped 1:1 for $MGAMES, a blockchain asset tradable on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) built on Base

$MGAMES provides real blockchain liquidity while MG Tokens fuel the in-game economy