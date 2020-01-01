Mello AI（MELLO）信息

Mello: Your proactive AI mental health companion powered by AI Agentic infrastructure. In a world where mental health challenges affect 1 billion people and traditional care remains inaccessible, Mello delivers evidence-based therapeutic support that evolves with you—creating a personalised mental wellness journey accessible to everyone, everywhere. Our mission is to create a world where everyone has access to personalized, evidence-based mental wellness assistance regardless of location, economic status, or stigma. By deploying advanced AI that truly understands and adapts to human needs, Mello aims to transform how mental health support is delivered globally—making effective care accessible to the hundreds of millions currently unable to receive it.