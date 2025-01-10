Meeb Master 价格 (MEEB)
今天 Meeb Master (MEEB) 的实时价格为 0.00518253 USD。目前其市值为 $ 7.27K USD。MEEB 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Meeb Master 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 136.20 USD
- Meeb Master 当天价格变化为 +0.12%
- 其循环供应量为 1.40M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MEEB兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MEEB 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Meeb Master 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Meeb Master 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0002896220。
在过去60天内，Meeb Master 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000718039。
在过去90天内，Meeb Master 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00037833145656347。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.12%
|30天
|$ -0.0002896220
|-5.58%
|60天
|$ -0.0000718039
|-1.38%
|90天
|$ +0.00037833145656347
|+7.88%
Meeb Master 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.02%
+0.12%
-1.36%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Meeb Master is a Polygon-based real-time PvP game in which players can earn tokens through turn-based battles. Meeb Master also allows players to collect, breed and trade for NFT Meebs. Join the Meeb world and build a powerful team to battle against other players! Meebs are alien creatures brought to the Earth when a meteorite carrying Meeb eggs hit the planet. Soon, they thrived as if in their native planet. Meebs possess super power, making them useful but dangerous. As Meeb trainers, players can collect, tame and train wild Meebs, which are alien creatures, to make them more powerful. Each Meeb has a set of in-game and out-game statistics to indicate their abilities and distinguish their attribute, role and skill. The more powerful abilities a Meeb possesses, the higher chance to win a battle. Throughout the development of Meeb Master, the developer team aims to create an idle, easy-to-play NFT gaming experience to reach their objective of making an NFT game everyone can play.
