Medicalchain 价格 (MTN)
今天 Medicalchain (MTN) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 86.85K USD。MTN 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Medicalchain 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 442.08 USD
- Medicalchain 当天价格变化为 +3.38%
- 其循环供应量为 231.53M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MTN兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MTN 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Medicalchain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Medicalchain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Medicalchain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Medicalchain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+3.38%
|30天
|$ 0
|-14.20%
|60天
|$ 0
|-41.46%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Medicalchain 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.09%
+3.38%
-0.39%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Medicalchain uses blockchain technology to securely store health records and maintain a single version of the truth. The different organizations such as doctors, hospitals, laboratories, pharmacists and health insurers can request permission to access a patient’s record to serve their purpose and record transactions on the distributed ledger. Medicalchain provides solutions to today’s health record problems. The platform is built to securely store and share electronic health records. By digitizing health records and empowering users we can leverage countless industry synergies. Medicalchain is building a platform for secure storage and utilization of electronic health records on the blockchain. The company is also building a telemedicine platform to allow users to directly connect with healthcare professionals, share their records and get consultations, second opinions, online through a secure channel.The company was originally founded in February 2016 to provide a software solution inside hospitals. The solution is known as ‘Discharge Summary’ and it uses a workflow tool to accurately write an assessment of a patient as they are being discharged from surgery or a long hospital visit. The software is currently being used by hospitals in UK and the team decided to extend this project and go further with Medicalchain. Medicalchain wants people to have access to their health records everywhere. Today, you can travel far and wide and you will have access to your phone, contacts, photos, files, bank accounts but not your health records - probably the most important and life saving information you need. In most developed countries around the world you, as a patient, have a legal right to request your records. Medicalchain is providing you with a platform to do that. But more importantly, Medicalchain wants its users to be able to use it immediately by communicating and sharing (on a time limited basis) with other doctors. The bigger vision is to allow pharmaceutical, insurance and other healthcare organisations and stakeholders to be able to interact with health records on patients' terms. Medicalchain believes that health records should be a part of everyone’s life and not just referred to when someone is ill.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 MTN 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 MTN 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 MTN 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 MTN 兑换 USD
$--
|1 MTN 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 MTN 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 MTN 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 MTN 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 MTN 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 MTN 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 MTN 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 MTN 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 MTN 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 MTN 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 MTN 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 MTN 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 MTN 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 MTN 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 MTN 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 MTN 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 MTN 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 MTN 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 MTN 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 MTN 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 MTN 兑换 MAD
.د.م--