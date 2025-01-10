Meblox Protocol 价格 (MEB)
今天 Meblox Protocol (MEB) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。MEB 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Meblox Protocol 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 7.45 USD
- Meblox Protocol 当天价格变化为 +0.01%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MEB兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MEB 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Meblox Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Meblox Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Meblox Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Meblox Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.01%
|30天
|$ 0
|-0.71%
|60天
|$ 0
|-1.98%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Meblox Protocol 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.06%
+0.01%
+0.04%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Meblox is committed to creating a traffic gateway linking the metaverse, providing value enabling based on the trust mechanism at the bottom of blockchain, and fully promoting the development and application of the metaverse ecology, thus ushering the metaverse ecology into a new era. Meblox is a digital aggregator version of Roblox, the world's largest online multiplayer creation game, which will be connected to VR and motion sensing devices to become a more immersive 3D virtual reality platform. Meblox connects the creators of the entire network to build a virtual entertainment and social product UGC platform through the bottom-layer consensus protocol based on decentralized blockchain technology. It carries the assets and identities of users with the bottom-layer mechanism of blockchain, forms a complete commercial closed loop with the token economy system, and creates the world's top player community. Meblox has a complete metaverse economic system and ecological structure, which consists of four elements. The first is digital creation, which is the beginning of the metaverse economy. Without creation, there would be no goods for trade. The second is digital assets, which imply property rights and are the premise of transactions. Meblox will pay full attention to the value and security of users' digital assets. The third is the digital marketplace, which provides a place for transactions in the digital world and establishes the rules that everyone must follow. It is the core of the digital economy and one of the core infrastructures that enable the metaverse to thrive. Meblox will build a perfect matching engine and transaction mechanism in the digital market to facilitate circulation and conversion.
