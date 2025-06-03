Meana Raptor 价格 (MRT)
今天 Meana Raptor (MRT) 的实时价格为 0.01763355 USD。目前其市值为 $ 17.63M USD。MRT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Meana Raptor 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Meana Raptor 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 1.00B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MRT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MRT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Meana Raptor 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Meana Raptor 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Meana Raptor 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Meana Raptor 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Meana Raptor 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
+0.28%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Meana Raptor ($MRT) is not just another token — it’s the heart of a unique blockchain ecosystem that fuses utility, mythology, and decentralization. Designed to deliver real-world value, Meana Raptor focuses on long-term sustainability through a combination of: Utility-Backed NFTs: Beyond art, these NFTs offer access to staking tiers, governance votes, and exclusive platform features. Staking Mechanisms: Token holders can earn passive rewards while securing the network and supporting ecosystem growth. Strategic Partnerships: By collaborating with other Web3 protocols and projects, Meana Raptor is building an interconnected future driven by value sharing. Community-Driven Development: Key decisions, features, and upgrades are governed by token holders, empowering true decentralization. Meana Raptor’s story began on an ancient golf course — a place charged with cosmic energy — where it first emerged as a symbol of balance and power. Infused with blockchain technology, it evolved into a digital entity representing trust, resilience, and the future of decentralization. This origin story isn’t just lore — it’s the foundation for an engaged, story-driven community aligned with purpose and mission. $MRT is more than just a token; it’s a digital standard for projects that blend imagination with innovation, building ecosystems that are as compelling as they are functional. As the world moves toward a decentralized, trustless economy, Meana Raptor stands at the forefront — a digital guardian ready to guide the next generation of Web3 users and creators. Join the movement. Embrace the transformation. Protect decentralization with Meana Raptor.
